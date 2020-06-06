Five more air, road passengers test positive

Five persons, who recently came to Coimbatore from Maharashtra and Bengaluru, tested positive for COVID-19, said a senior official of the Health Department on Saturday.

A 63-year-old man from NSN Palayam, who came from Mumbai via Benagaluru, and a 34-year-old man from Nehru Nagar, who came from Bengaluru, on Thursday were the two air passengers who tested positive for the disease.

A 48-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man from Thane and a 29-year-old man from Mumbai were the persons who came to Coimbatore by road and later tested positive. They were admitted to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Meanwhile, three more cases were added to the list of total number of persons tested positive for the disease in Coimbatore district as per the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the Health Department.

As of Saturday’s bulletin, 158 persons tested positive in Coimbatore district so far. The district had 11 active cases of the disease on Saturday as per the bulletin.