Five months after promotion, 140 eligible faculty in 10 govt. engineering colleges continue to receive old pay structure

September 28, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Five months after being promoted as associate Professors from Assistant Professor grade, 145 faculty members in 10 Government Engineering Colleges across Tamil Nadu continue to receive the old pay structure for the last five months, purportedly due to “discrepancies” in the promotion of a few individuals.

Five non-Ph.d faculty members had been promoted as Associate Professors without Ph.D.: one each in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering, and three faculty of Computer Science and Engineering.

There were no discrepancies in the promotions granted to Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and English.

After they were promoted during May, 2023, the faculty had joined the allotted engineering colleges to assume duty and had submitted the requisite Pay Option Froms to the respective institutions so that they could be endorsed and forwarded to the Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements).

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the 140 faculty who had been promoted in fulfilment of the Ph.D. degree have been left high and dry since queries were raised by other non-Ph.D. faculty members in government engineering colleges in their favour for promotion.

“The promoted faculty with Ph.D. qualification have been offended by th denial of pay fixation in the cadre of Associate Professor,” an affected faculty member said.

“As per norms and underlying regulation, the eligible faculty among the promotees ought to be given the new pay,” the faculty member said.

In a letter addressed to the Higher Education Department, the affected faculty members requested the Directorate of Technical Education to consider their request sympthetically and issue necessary directions to the Office of the Accountant General (A and E), Tamil Nadu, to issue necessary Pay Authorisation letter. “We sincerely request the Government of Tamil Nadu to help us get the pay for the promoted post and enlighten our career,” the letter said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.