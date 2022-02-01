Five months after Coimbatore woman’s death, Health Dept sends confirmation of second vaccine dose

COIMBATORE

01 February 2022 16:21 IST

Family members of a 67-year-old deceased woman were shocked to find that a complete vaccination certificate had been issued in her name, months after her death

Family members of a 67-year-old woman from Coimbatore who died about two weeks after receiving her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine last year, were shocked when her registered mobile number received a message on January 29, stating that she had been successfully vaccinated with the second dose.

The family members checked the status on the CoWIN portal and were further shocked to find out that a complete vaccination certificate had been generated in the elderly woman's name.

According to the relatives of the woman, she received her first dose of vaccination on July 27, 2021. She died on August 9, with the cause of death said to be a heart attack.

However, the mobile number the woman had registered for getting the first dose, received a call from a health worker recently stating that it was time for her to get the second dose. A family member who attended the call told the health worker that the woman was no more.

On January 29, the registered mobile number received a message which said that the woman has been vaccinated with her second dose successfully. The vaccination certificate downloaded from CoWIN portal said that she received her second dose from the Urban Primary Health Centre at Telungupalayam.

The Health Wing of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation has launched an inquiry into the incident.