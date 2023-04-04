Five-month-old child dies in accident near Coimbatore

April 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A five-month-old baby died in an accident on the Salem – Kochi Highway near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The police said that N. Pratisksha, daughter of Naveen and Gayathri from Thindal in Erode district, died in the accident on the highway at Bodipalayam.

The police said that the couple and its family members were heading to Erode after the ‘choroonu’ ceremony of the child at a temple in Guruvayoor, Kerala. The accident took place as the car reached a narrow stretch on the Salem – Kochi Highway at Bodipalayam near Madukkarai around 4.30 p.m. on Monday.

The police said that Mr. Naveen lost control of the car while passing a pillow to the back seat. The car rammed a concrete barricade on the left side of the road. The child was with Ms. Gayathri who was sitting on the front seat. The baby suffered injuries in the impact of the accident and died while being rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said the police.

Mr. Naveen, his wife and family members escaped with minor injuries. The Madukkarai police have registered a case.