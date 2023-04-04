HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-month-old child dies in accident near Coimbatore

April 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A five-month-old baby died in an accident on the Salem – Kochi Highway near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Monday. 

The police said that N. Pratisksha, daughter of Naveen and Gayathri from Thindal in Erode district, died in the accident on the highway at Bodipalayam.

The police said that the couple and its family members were heading to Erode after the ‘choroonu’ ceremony of the child at a temple in Guruvayoor, Kerala. The accident took place as the car reached a narrow stretch on the Salem – Kochi Highway at Bodipalayam near Madukkarai around 4.30 p.m. on Monday.

The police said that Mr. Naveen lost control of the car while passing a pillow to the back seat. The car rammed a concrete barricade on the left side of the road. The child was with Ms. Gayathri who was sitting on the front seat. The baby suffered injuries in the impact of the accident and died while being rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said the police.

Mr. Naveen, his wife and family members escaped with minor injuries. The Madukkarai police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.