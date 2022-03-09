Five migrant workers held with ganja

Tiruppur District Police on Wednesday arrested five migrant workers in two separate cases in Perumanallur on charges of possessing ganja weighing over nine kg in total.

The police said that in the first case, the police arrested Kuttu Kumar (22), Dharmendra Kumar (22) and Raja Kumar (19) near S.P.K. Nagar in Perumanallur. Interrogation revealed that they were from Bihar and possessed around two kg of ganja. The three youths also had packets containing 'munnaka' – an Ayuvedic digestive containing cannabis that is sold in parts of northern India – along with the ganja, the police said.

In the second case, the police nabbed Biswa Ranjan Sahu (21) and Madan Mohan Sahu (26) after they were found possessing ganja weighing around 7.2 kg. The two were from Odisha, according to the police.

The Perumanallur police seized the contraband from the accused and booked them under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.