Five mentally challenged persons reunited with families in Erode

Five mentally challenged persons, who were rescued and rehabilitated by Atchayam Trust, an NGO that is involved in rehabilitating alms-seekers, were reunited with their family members here on Monday.

Three men, aged 40 to 50, and two women, aged 28 and 33, were rescued from roadside in the city by the trust members and were taken to the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) for homeless ill people, established at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai in February 2021. Banyan, a Chennai-based NGO involved in rescuing and rehabilitating mentally ill patients joined hands with Atchayam in running the 20-bedded centre at the hospital. So far 44 people were rescued and 13 were reunited with their family while the others are under treatment.

On Monday, five persons were reunited with their family at the hospital premises during which Ekam H. Singh, Assistant Collector (Training), R. Mani, Dean, Sivaraman, Medical Superintendent, P.R. Rani, Resident Medical Officer, Anantha Kumar, District Mental Health Psychiatric, M. Chinnasamy, president of Olirum Erodu Foundation, P. Naveenkumar, founder, Atchayam Trust and its members were present.

Mr. Naveen said that treatment was provided to the rescued persons at the exclusive ward after diagnosing their disorders. “After counselling, we were able to know their family history and trace them,” he said and added that their team will monitor them continuously and provide necessary medicine or medical assistance, if needed.