Five-member gang that planned to burgle houses in Gobichettipalayam held

Erode

11 October 2020 00:07 IST

A five-member gang from Chennai that arrived in Gobichettipalayam here to commit burglary was arrested by the police on Saturday.

On Friday, K. Gopalakrishnan (39) of P. Vellalapalayam and his friend were bathing in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) sub-canal in the area.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan accidentally overheard the conversation among five persons who arrived in a car and were bathing in the canal. They were discussing about the rich households in the village and how they could burgle the houses.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan also found sickles and other weapons in the car and alerted the Gobichettipalayam police.

A police team arrived at the spot and questioned the five. They were identified as R. Sathya alias Sathya Narayanan (26), P. Ramachandran (28), M. Seetharaman (36), S. Suresh alias Sudalairaja (26) and C. Manikandan (24) - from various areas in Chennai. Police found the weapons in the car and took them to the police station. Inquiries revealed that they had planned to burgle houses in the area. A case was registered and they were produced before a court and lodged in prison.