Five-member gang attempts to hunt wild animals near Sirumugai, two held

The two rifles and live rounds that were seized from poachers near Sirumugai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an early morning operation, the Forest Department on Monday foiled an attempt by a five-member gang to hunt wild animals from forest fringes on Mettupalayam – Sathyamangalam Road near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

The men, all hailing from Salem, were on the move in a multi-utility vehicle with two country-made rifles and live rounds to hunt animals when the forest staff found them.

A team of the Department that was on patrol in villages bordering reserve forest areas of Pethikuttai section of Sirumugai range found the vehicle in suspicious circumstances around 1.30 a.m. on Mettupalayam – Sathyamangalam Road. The men sped away seeing the staff. The staff, however, managed to chase them down at Kovilmedu.

According to the Department, three men who were sitting on the middle row of the vehicle, ran away before the staff could apprehend them.

Two others, driver K. Lakshmanan (33) of Omalur and K. Mani (28) of Arisipalayam, were apprehended. The staff found two country-made rifles and three live rounds from the vehicle.

Sirumugai forest range officer D. Senthil Kumar said the staff were on the lookout for the three men.