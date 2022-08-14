Five-member gang arrested in Tiruppur

The City Police arrested five persons on charges of committing dacoity and invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two history-sheeters on Saturday.

According to the police, on June 12 when S. Sangameshwaran, a resident of Rayapandaram Street on Avinashi Road, was in his house with the family a five-member gang gained entry into the house and threatened them at knife-point. The gang tied up the famil members and decamped with 40.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹10 lakh cash.

Based on a complaint from Sangameshwaran, the Tiruppur North police arrested R. Gokula Krishnan, K. Vanumamalai, K. Nallakannu, S. Isakkipandi and A. Ramesh, all natives of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. The police also recovered the stolen jewellery and ₹9.8 lakh cash from the accused.

During investigation, the police found that S. Isakkipandi was involved in a series of crimes along with A. Ramesh. A total of 11 cases were pending against them in different police stations. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against them.

The police served the detention orders to the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison. A total of 61 persons were arrested under the Goondas Act within limits of Tiruppur city police, this year.