Five-member gang arrested in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
August 14, 2022 18:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Police arrested five persons on charges of committing dacoity and invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two history-sheeters on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, on June 12 when S. Sangameshwaran, a resident of Rayapandaram Street on Avinashi Road, was in his house with the family a five-member gang gained entry into the house and threatened them at knife-point. The gang tied up the famil members and decamped with 40.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹10 lakh cash.

Based on a complaint from Sangameshwaran, the Tiruppur North police arrested R. Gokula Krishnan, K. Vanumamalai, K. Nallakannu, S. Isakkipandi and A. Ramesh, all natives of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. The police also recovered the stolen jewellery and ₹9.8 lakh cash from the accused.

During investigation, the police found that S. Isakkipandi was involved in a series of crimes along with A. Ramesh. A total of 11 cases were pending against them in different police stations. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police served the detention orders to the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison. A total of 61 persons were arrested under the Goondas Act within limits of Tiruppur city police, this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app