Five lakh saplings to be planted to mark Karunanidhi’s birth centenary

May 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu said that five lakh saplings will be planted to mark former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.

Speaking to the reporters, after inspecting the construction of the Government Law College building on the Namakkal Collectorate complex, the Minister said that the construction of a Government Law College with modern facilities was in progress at an estimated cost of ₹92.31 crore. It was planned to complete these works by May 31, 2024.

Stating that the Centre had to decide remove 14 toll booths in the State, Mr. Velu alleged that the Union government was undertaking the work of widening the road by one and a half meters on both sides of the existing seven-meter road and constructing toll booths on it. In this connection, DMK MPs protested in Parliament and continued to insist on the removal of toll booths. The Chief Minister, during his meeting with the Prime Minister, urged him to remove the toll booths. Similarly, I have personally met the Union Minister of Highways and urged him to remove the toll booths. Considering traffic congestion, the State government was now laying four-lane roads under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Scheme. Based on that, the land acquisition works for the construction of the ring road at Namakkal at an estimated cost of Rs. 197 crore have been completed, the Minister said.