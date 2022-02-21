Five km around counting centres will be monitored, says Coimbatore Collector

Liquor shops within five km radius of the 17 counting centres in Coimbatore district will be closed on Tuesday

Liquor shops within five km radius of the 17 counting centres in Coimbatore district will be closed on Tuesday

The district administration would deploy executive magistrates in the five km radius of counting centres to maintain law and order on the day of counting on Tuesday, Collector and District Election Officer G.S. Sameeran said at a press meet held here on Monday.

Liquor shops within the five km radius of the 17 counting centres in the district would be closed on Tuesday. As for closing other liquor shops, given the situation in Coimbatore, the State Government would take a call.

The schools or colleges that the district administration used for counting would be closed on Tuesday.

The counting will take place at the Government College of Technology for Coimbatore Corporation, at seven places for municipalities and nine locations for town panchayats. There, the 496 officials in-charge of counting would count the votes polled to choose the winner in 802 wards.

At each of the counting centres there would be three micro observers who were drawn from banks and other Central public sector undertakings. In addition, there would be 45 block zonal observers monitoring the counting process, Mr. Sameeran said.

As for security arrangements, the Coimbatore City Police had deployed 2,400 personnel and the Coimbatore Rural Police 1,460. The over-all counting supervision in the district would be done by the two special observers the State Election Commission had sent, he added.

As for counting agents of candidates, the district administration had permitted officials in-charge to allow two agents a candidate a table and one for the returning officer’s table in a counting room. No other person would be allowed to enter the room, he added.