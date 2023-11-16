Five killed in car-lorry collision near Dharapuram in Tiruppur

November 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Five persons, including two sisters and their spouses, were killed in a head-on car-lorry collision at Manakadavu near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

While the two couples, Tamilmani (51) and Chitra (49), and Selvarani (70) and Balakrishnan (78), were declared dead at the time of arrival to the Government Hospital in Dharapuram, their relative Kalarani (50) succumbed to injuries shortly.

According to the police, Tamilmani of Periyanaickenpalayam, an engineer in an automobile firm, and his wife Chitra, Head Nurse at the Government Hospital in Periyanaickenpalayam, were returning from Palani after attending a marriage along with Selvarani and Balakrishnan who were from Dharapuram and Kalarani when the car they were travelling in collided with a petroleum tanker lorry.

The Alangiam police arrested lorry driver Selvam (29) of Karur.

Police sources said the scale of disaster would have been much higher had the lorry caught fire in the impact. Vehicular traffic was disrupted for hours at a stretch due to the accident.

