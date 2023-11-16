ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed in car-lorry collision near Dharapuram in Tiruppur

November 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including two sisters and their spouses, were killed in a head-on car-lorry collision at Manakadavu near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

While the two couples, Tamilmani (51) and Chitra (49), and Selvarani (70) and Balakrishnan (78), were declared dead at the time of arrival to the Government Hospital in Dharapuram, their relative Kalarani (50) succumbed to injuries shortly.

According to the police, Tamilmani of Periyanaickenpalayam, an engineer in an automobile firm, and his wife Chitra, Head Nurse at the Government Hospital in Periyanaickenpalayam, were returning from Palani after attending a marriage along with Selvarani and Balakrishnan who were from Dharapuram and Kalarani when the car they were travelling in collided with a petroleum tanker lorry.

The Alangiam police arrested lorry driver Selvam (29) of Karur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the scale of disaster would have been much higher had the lorry caught fire in the impact. Vehicular traffic was disrupted for hours at a stretch due to the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US