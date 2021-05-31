Five killed in accident on Krishnagir highway

Five persons, including a nine-month-old child, were killed and four others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary oil tanker on Krishnagiri highway on Monday. The accident occurred when the victims, residents of electronic city in Bengaluru, were returning home after attending a wedding in Vellore.

The victims were identified as Ramesh (35) of Vellore, his wife Deepa(30), their 9-month-old son Ritish, and two other relative Sarala (35) and Anjali (34). The driver of the omni van, in which they were travelling while crossing Kandikuppam on Krishnagiri-Chennai highway lost control and rammed into the oil tanker parked on the side of the highway. The injured were reportedly critical at the government hospital in Krishnagiri. Kandikuppam police have registered a case.