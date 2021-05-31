Coimbatore

Five killed in accident on Krishnagir highway

The mangled remains of the omni van that rammed into a LPG tanker near Sundampatti in Krishnagiri on Monday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Five persons, including a nine-month-old child, were killed and four others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary oil tanker on Krishnagiri highway on Monday. The accident occurred when the victims, residents of electronic city in Bengaluru, were returning home after attending a wedding in Vellore.

The victims were identified as Ramesh (35) of Vellore, his wife Deepa(30), their 9-month-old son Ritish, and two other relative Sarala (35) and Anjali (34). The driver of the omni van, in which they were travelling while crossing Kandikuppam on Krishnagiri-Chennai highway lost control and rammed into the oil tanker parked on the side of the highway. The injured were reportedly critical at the government hospital in Krishnagiri. Kandikuppam police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 10:59:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/five-killed-in-accident-on-krishnagir-highway/article34692925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY