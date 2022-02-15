Five kg ganja seized from train

The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized five kg of ganja worth ₹1.15 lakh from Train No 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express, in Salem – Erode section, here on Tuesday.

A team led by S.P. Naidu, Sub-Inspector, Karur, also in-charge of CPDS, and RPF staff conducted a raid on the train at 5.50 a.m. and found an unclaimed white colour polythene bag in the DL1 coach beneath seat no. 1. An inquiry was conducted with passengers in the coach, but no one claimed ownership of the bag . The team checked the bag and found the banned substance in it.

The seized property, with relevant documents, was brought to the Railway Protection Force Office in Erode. It was handed over to Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID for disposal.

