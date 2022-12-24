ADVERTISEMENT

Five jackal pups rescued near Eachanari in Coimbatore

December 24, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department officials rescued five jackal pups from an agriculture field near Eachanari on the outskirts of the city.

K. Jayachandran, Forest Range Officer, Coimbatore range, said the department staff and volunteers found the pups. The officials suspect that the mother jackal would have lost its way and come out of the forest.

The staff rescued the pups and took them to the rescue centre at the Coimbatore range office. Mr. Jayachandran said the pups would be kept at the rescue centre and taken care of. After a few months, they would be released into the reserve forest.

