Five injured as tree falls onto registration office waiting area

Coimbatore

09 September 2021 23:51 IST

Five persons suffered minor injuries and several others escaped when a tree fell onto the waiting area of the registration office on the campus of the Collectorate here on Thursday. A major tragedy was averted as very few persons were in the waiting area made of tin roofing sheets.

Five two-wheelers were damaged in the incident.

According to the Fires and Rescue Services, a mayflower tree at the two-wheeler parking area of the office of the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District Police, fell onto the waiting area of the registration office on the adjacent campus. “The tree’s trunk was partially infested by termites near its base,” said S. Velusamy, station officer, Coimbatore south fire station. The trunk and branches were cut off and removed from the place, he added.

