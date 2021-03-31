Five injured as lorries fall on houses near Mettupalayam

The lorries that collided and fell on two houses at Kallar near Mettupalayam on Tuesday.

COIMBATORE

31 March 2021 00:04 IST

Five persons were injured when a lorry that came from Udhagamandalam rammed a stationary lorry and both vehicles fell on two houses at Kallar near Mettupalayam early on Tuesday.

The police said the accident took place at Thuripalayam near Kallar on Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam road around 4.30 a.m. A lorry that had a flat tyre was parked in front of the house of Santhamani at the place.

Another lorry that came from Udhagamandalam rammed the stationary lorry after its driver Selvaraj (52) of Cherambadi lost control of the vehicle.

Advertising

Advertising

Selvaraj’s wife Vijayalakshmi (46), daughter Kavitha (19) and another person named Sivakumar (38) were also in the lorry. In the impact of the collision, both lorries overturned and fell partially on two houses on the side of the road including that of Santhamani.

While Vijayalakshmi, Kavitha and Sivakumar suffered multiple injuries, Santhamani and her grandson Ranjith escaped with minor injuries. They were rushed to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. The police said two persons whose injuries were serious were shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, a major tragedy was averted as the two lorries overturned and fell in a gap between the two houses, partially crushing their roofs.