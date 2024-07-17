ADVERTISEMENT

Five, including junior cine artistes, held with drugs in Coimbatore

Updated - July 17, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 11:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including three junior cine artistes, on charges of possessing drugs in Coimbatore.

The arrested have been identified as Mujib Rahman, 27, of Tippu Nagar at Saramedu near Karumbukadai, M. Krishnan, 24, of Muniappan Kovil Street on Thadagam Road at R.S. Puram, junior cine artistes Yasik Ilahi, 26, of Pullukadu at South Ukkadam, M. Maria, 31, of G.H. Main Road at Pooluvapatti, and Sneha Sri, 31, of Chitlapakkam in Chennai.

They were found with 1.41 kg of ganja and 200 tablets of a prescription drug on Sungam – Ukkadam bypass around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The police are on the lookout for four others, namely Abdul Kalam of Kallamedu, Ashik Sherif of Poonga Nagar, Rishwan of Karumbukadai, and Sachin, who hailed from a north Indian State.

