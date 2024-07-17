GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five, including junior cine artistes, held with drugs in Coimbatore

Updated - July 17, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 11:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including three junior cine artistes, on charges of possessing drugs in Coimbatore.

The arrested have been identified as Mujib Rahman, 27, of Tippu Nagar at Saramedu near Karumbukadai, M. Krishnan, 24, of Muniappan Kovil Street on Thadagam Road at R.S. Puram, junior cine artistes Yasik Ilahi, 26, of Pullukadu at South Ukkadam, M. Maria, 31, of G.H. Main Road at Pooluvapatti, and Sneha Sri, 31, of Chitlapakkam in Chennai.

They were found with 1.41 kg of ganja and 200 tablets of a prescription drug on Sungam – Ukkadam bypass around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The police are on the lookout for four others, namely Abdul Kalam of Kallamedu, Ashik Sherif of Poonga Nagar, Rishwan of Karumbukadai, and Sachin, who hailed from a north Indian State.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.