Five in Salem get life imprisonment for murder of relative

The prosecution’s case was that five of a family murdered a relative, over a dispute on the division of power looms on their property; the murder took place in 2017

August 16, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

 

Five persons who murdered a member of their family in 2017, were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment, in Salem, on Wednesday. 

The prosecution case was that Gopal, of Ramapuram Kalparapatti in Sankari taluk, was living in a joint family with his elder brother Vijayan. Both were agriculturists, and ran power looms together on their four-and-half acres of agricultural land. After the death of Vijayan, the land was divided and a portion was given to Vijayan’s son Gunasekaran, while Gopal was running the looms. However, Gunasekaran and his family demanded a partition of the looms too, and a dispute prevailed. 

On June 30, 2017, Gunsekaran, his wife Barathi, mother Santhamani, grandfather Gurusamy, relatives Ragunathan and Raju, assaulted Gopal with iron rods, killing him.

The Magudanchavadi police registered a case and arrested the six accused persons. The case was on trial at the II Additional District Judge Court. One of the accused persons, Gurusamy died during the course of the trial.

Judge A.M. Ravi found all five guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on each. Later, they were lodged at the Salem Central Prison. 

