Five held under POCSO in Udhagamandalam

Published - November 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Udhagamandalam Rural Police have arrested five persons and are on the lookout for two more in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

The survivor, a native of Namakkal residing in the Nilgiris with her family for the past ten years, had left home on November 10 to meet her friends. When she failed to return in the evening, the family filed a missing complaint with the police. The girl returned home on November 13.

Police investigation revealed that the girl was subjected to sexual assault by seven youths. The police have so far arrested Yuvaraj, Kaja, Harish, Praveen and Ajith Kumar, and are searching for the other accused.

