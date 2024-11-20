ADVERTISEMENT

Five held in Erode for using addiction drugs

Published - November 20, 2024 08:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Anthiyur police arrested five persons on Wednesday for possessing prescription tablets and syringes used to create an injectable solution for recreational highs.

Police, during a routine patrol near Periya Eri, questioned five men who were found with four tablets and a syringe. Investigations revealed that C. Devaraj, 34, one of the accused, had purchased 100 mg tablets online and used them for self-injection, besides selling them to local youths. Police arrested Devaraj along with M. Abinesh (20), M. Hariharan (24), S. Suresh (24) and K. Elamparithi, all residents of Anthiyur.

The police seized the tablets and syringe and registered a case under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which pertains to causing hurt by means of poison. All five were arrested, produced in court, and subsequently lodged in prison.

Authorities emphasised that the pain-relief tablets, classified as prescription drugs, can only be legally dispensed with a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

