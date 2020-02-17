Five held for sexual assault on minor in Tamil Nadu

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore recently arrested five persons including a woman in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a minor girl hailing from Chennai. The girl in her complaint alleged that she was sexually assaulted by five men in Chennai and one person at Mettupalayam.

The arrested have been identified as Jebaraj, Jayakumar, Rangaraj and Malarvizhi of Chennai and Manikandan of Mettupalayam.

Officials with the GRP said that the alleged sexual assaults took place six months ago.

They said that Malarvizhi, who was allegedly acting as broker, introduced the minor girl to the accused in Chennai. The men, the three arrested and two others hailing from Medavakkam, took the girl to a place in Chennai and sexually assaulted.

The girl, according to officials, did not inform the incident to her parents on the day but they later came to know about the incident. After allegedly scolded by parents, the girl took a train to Coimbatore and then to Mettupalayam where Manikandan, a driver by profession, happened to see her.

On the pretext of providing accommodation, Manikandan took the girl to his house and informed wife that the girl had no place to stay and she would return to Chennai after a few days. The man allegedly assaulted her sexually in the absence of wife before she left for Chennai.

During a recent medical check up, the girl came to know that she was pregnant.

GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Annadurai said the girl approached the GRP station at Mettupalayam with a complaint against the men and the woman about a week ago.

The officer said that the GRP station registered a case under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act which will be soon handed over to the local police station.

They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody five days ago, he said.