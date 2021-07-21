Coimbatore

Five held for sexual assault on minor girl

The All Women Police, Pollachi, on Tuesday arrested five persons on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The police said the girl, hailing from a village near Pollachi, was in love with her neighbour, a 16-year-old boy. They had physical relationship in the absence of the girl’s parents at her house and the boy had revealed this to his friends. The five other neighbours, including a relative of the girl, sexually assaulted her in January and February, after threatening her that they would disclose her affair with the 16-year-old boy.

The incidents came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital at Pollachi. The doctors found that the girl was pregnant.

The girl told the police that she was sexually assaulted by a total of six persons, including two minor boys and her relative, on various occasions. The police arrested five persons -- the 16-year-old boy with whom she had an affair, a 17-year-old boy, and three others aged 19, 20 and 31 -- for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were produced before the Special Court for POCSO Act cases on Tuesday. A sixth accused, aged 20, was yet to be arrested, the police said.


