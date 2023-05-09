ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for possession of ganja, cannabis-infused chocolates in Coimbatore

May 09, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

The police made the arrests in three separate cases, and seized 4.15 kg of ganja and 1.25 kg of cannabis-infused chocolates from the suspects

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested five persons who were in possession of a total of 4.15 kg of ganja and 1.25 kg of cannabis-infused chocolates, in three separate incidents.

In the first case, the Sulur police arrested Rashmikanth Dora (37), a native of Odisha, with 1.25 kg of cannabis-infused chocolate from Kariyampalayam. The Sulur police later arrested another person from Odisha, namely Dileep Suna (29), on the charge of possessing 1 kg of ganja.

In another incident, the Kottoor police arrested S. Abbas (27) of Udumalpet with 1.05 kg of ganja. 

The Karumathampatty police also arrested two men who possessed 1.1 kg of ganja. The arrested were identified as H. Baburaj (23) and S. Sathishkumar (23), both from Karumathampatty.

All five persons were produced before courts and remanded in judicial custody.  

