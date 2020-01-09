Coimbatore

Five held for hunting monitor lizard

Officials from the Forest Department here arrested five persons on Wednesday for hunting a monitor lizard and consuming it. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Based on a tip-off, District Forest Officer A.Periasamy ordered investigation into the hunting of the animal in Vazhapadi Range here.

A team was formed under P.Duraimurgan, Vazhapadi Forest Range Officer, after the photographs of the gang hunting were found circulated in WhatsApp.

The officials traced the phone number from which the message originated and arrested V.Mani, P.Elaiyaraman, T.Yuvaraj, V.Moorthi and S.Mani.

The officials recovered the skin and a few other parts of the animal from the accused.

