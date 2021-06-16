Five held for child marriage in Erode

Five persons were arrested in connection with a child marriage held recently at Anthiyur here.

The Childline ‘1098’ received a complaint that a child marriage had taken place at Tavittupalayam village a few days ago. Officials from the Childline, District Child Protection Unit and the Anthiyur police visited the girl’s house and held inquiries. It was revealed that the 16-year-old girl was married to Prabakaran (32) and the marriage was solemnised by the elders. The police picked up the groom and his parents -- Tamilarasan and Mariyammal -- and the girl’s parents -- Sakthivel and Padma. A case was registered under the provisions of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and all the five were arrested.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.