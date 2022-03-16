Five held for assaulting toll plaza staff at Vijayamangalam in Erode

ERODE Five persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a staff at the Vijayamangalam toll plaza over payment of toll.

According to police, when a car moving on Coimbatore – Salem National Highway arrived at lane 5 in the toll plaza P. Ganesh, vendor manager, demanded a toll fee from the occupants.. Suresh Kannan of Madurai, who was in the car, claimed that he is the president of a human rights organisation and sought exemption from paying the fee. Ganesh explained the fee regulations and said that exemption cannot be given. But, Suresh Kannan, came out of the car and entered into an altercation with Ganesh.

The police said that Suresh Kannan along with another person R. Ravikumar of Thiruvallur reportedly slapped Ganesh. Also, A. Sudalai Muthu of Tirunelveli took out a bottle from the car and threatened Ganesh with dire consequences.

Employees at the toll plaza rescued Ganesh and lodged a complaint with the police. They also submitted a copy of the CCTV footage. It was found that persons in the car misused the emblem as they are public servants and misled the public. Hence, a case under Sections 294 (b), 323, 179, 419, 506 (1) of IPC r/w 177 of Motor Vehicles act and Section 7 of The State Emblems of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, was registered.

Suresh Kannan, Ravikumar and Sudalai Muthu were arrested and produced in the court and lodged at prison. Two persons, who were also in car Chandra Chelvam and Anandhi both from Madurai were arrested and released on station bail.