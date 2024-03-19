GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

March 19, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Five people were sentenced to life in prison for murdering in Salem on Tuesday.

Annadurai (34), a resident of Malankadu near Arasiramani, was hacked to death on April 21, 2015, by a gang of ten led by Settumuthu (36), with whom he had long been in conflict. Thevur police booked a case and arrested the gang along with Settumuthu.

The trial was held at the Additional District Court II in Salem, during the course of which two accused Settumuthu and M. Sivakumar (30) died. On Tuesday, the Court found five accused, G. Soundrarajan (43), M. Nagarajamani (37), S. Manickam (40), K. Thangavel (43) and V. Gurusamy (40), guilty and awarded them life imprisonment and also imposed a Rs. 9,000 fine each. The remaining three accused were acquitted from the case due to a lack of evidence.

