Coimbatore

Five get double lifer

A Special Court sentenced five members of a gang that murdered two men in 2017 to double life imprisonment here on Friday.

On September 22, 2017, C. Surya, R. Surya, M. Mohanraj, J. Vigneshkumar and C. Vijayaraj hacked Selvaraj and Anand to death due to enmity in Selvapuram. The Selvapuram police registered a case and arrested the accused, who were in their early 20s during the incident.

The verdict of the case, which was tried at Special Court for Bomb Blast Cases, was pronounced on Friday. The five accused were also fined ₹ 12,000.

Feb 1, 2020

