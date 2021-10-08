Coimbatore

Five get 10 years imprisonment in emu scam

A special court here on Friday sentenced five persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for swindling over ₹ 53 lakh in an emu contract farming scam in Tiruppur district in 2012.

N. Muthukrishnan, C. Kandasamy, S. Perumalraj, P. Ashok Kumar and S. Saravanan started A.K.A. Emu Farm at Padiyur near Kangeyam in February 2012 and collected ₹ 53,64,800 from 22 depositors. The farm was closed in six months. Based on a complaint by a depositor, the Coimbatore Economic Offences Wing registered a case and arrested the five. Later, they were let on bail. On Friday, judge of the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act cases A.S. Ravi sentenced the five to 10 years of imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹ 11 lakh each. Of the total ₹ 55 lakh fine, ₹ 54 lakh must be distributed among the depositors, the court ordered. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against Muthukrishnan, as he is absconding. Special Public Prosecutor S. Manickaraj appeared on behalf of the State government in this case.


