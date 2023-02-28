ADVERTISEMENT

Five die in road accident in Namakkal

February 28, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Namakkal

Police said the victims were in a car, returning to their village near Tiruchengode, when the vehicle collided with a parked container truck on the Salem-Madurai National Highway early on Tuesday; the driver and a child survived and have been hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

The car collided with a container truck that was parked on the side of the road | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five people died, after a car in which they were travelling collided with a container truck in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, P. Ravi (45) of Morepalayam near Tiruchengode, a car driver, along with his wife R. Kavitha (40), and relatives M. Mahalakshmi (36), P. Santhi (40), Mani alias Kandayee, Kunjammal, and R. Lakshana (4), went to a temple festival in Karur district on Monday. Early on Tuesday, they were headed back to their village, with Ravi driving the car. When they reached the Padamudipalayam bus stop on the Salem-Madurai National Highway, the car collided with a container truck that was parked on the side of the road.

In the accident, Mahalakshmi, Mani alias Kandayee, Kunjammal, and Santhi died on the spot. Kavitha died on the way to the hospital. Ravi and the child Lakshana were admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital, and their conditions were said to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Paramathi Velur police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US