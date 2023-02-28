HamberMenu
Five die in road accident in Namakkal

Police said the victims were in a car, returning to their village near Tiruchengode, when the vehicle collided with a parked container truck on the Salem-Madurai National Highway early on Tuesday; the driver and a child survived and have been hospitalised

February 28, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
The car collided with a container truck that was parked on the side of the road

The car collided with a container truck that was parked on the side of the road | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five people died, after a car in which they were travelling collided with a container truck in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, P. Ravi (45) of Morepalayam near Tiruchengode, a car driver, along with his wife R. Kavitha (40), and relatives M. Mahalakshmi (36), P. Santhi (40), Mani alias Kandayee, Kunjammal, and R. Lakshana (4), went to a temple festival in Karur district on Monday. Early on Tuesday, they were headed back to their village, with Ravi driving the car. When they reached the Padamudipalayam bus stop on the Salem-Madurai National Highway, the car collided with a container truck that was parked on the side of the road.

In the accident, Mahalakshmi, Mani alias Kandayee, Kunjammal, and Santhi died on the spot. Kavitha died on the way to the hospital. Ravi and the child Lakshana were admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital, and their conditions were said to be stable.

The Paramathi Velur police are investigating.

