Five die in road accident in Namakkal

February 28, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Namakkal

Five people died, after a car in which they were travelling collided with a container truck in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, P. Ravi (45) of Morepalayam near Tiruchengode, a car driver, along with his wife R. Kavitha (40), and relatives M. Mahalakshmi (36), P. Santhi (40), Mani alias Kandayee, Kunjammal, and R. Lakshana (4), went to a temple festival in Karur district on Monday. Early on Tuesday, they were headed back to their village, with Ravi driving the car. When they reached the Padamudipalayam bus stop on the Salem-Madurai National Highway, the car collided with a container truck that was parked on the side of the road.

In the accident, Mahalakshmi, Mani alias Kandayee, Kunjammal, and Santhi died on the spot. Kavitha died on the way to the hospital. Ravi and the child Lakshana were admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital, and their conditions were said to be stable.

The Paramathi Velur police are investigating.