Five die in rain-related incidents in the Nilgiris

Five persons died in rain-related incidents in the Nilgiris on Thursday night and Friday morning, with the death toll due to heavy and incessant rain standing at six over the last two days.

Police identified the deceased in one incident as K Amudha (35) and her daughter, K Bhavana (8), of Indira Nagar near Anumapuram. Both were sleeping in their house along with Amudha’s son, Lokeshwaran, when heavy rain brought down the building, killing the mother and the daughter. Lokeshwaran was rescued and rushed to the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam for treatment.

In another incident, A. Sushila and K. Vimala, both working for the horticulture department in the Nilgiris at a farm in Nanjanad, were returning home via Kuruthukulli when they were swept away by rising flood waters as they were crossing a stream. The bodies of the two women were recovered by fire and rescue services personnel late on Thursday night.

The fifth victim, Sajeev (30), a migrant worker from a northern State, died after being buried in a landslip near the Kattukuppai power house near the Emerald Dam. He is believed to have been on his way to work when he got killed in the landslip. His body has been recovered.

On Thursday morning, a 65-year-old man, K. Sennan, died when a portion of a wall in his house collapsed on top of him.