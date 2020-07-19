Five die in districts

Two women from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Sunday.

A 65-year-old woman from Vincent Road and a 75-year-old woman from Olympus near Ramanathapuram died of the disease at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

The two deaths were not reflected in the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the Health Department while it said two men aged 59 and 57 died of the disease at ESI Hospital on Saturday and Friday respectively.

As of Sunday, the official death toll in the district stood at 20.

Two elderly patients affected with COVID-19 died in Salem.

According to officials, a 62-year-old woman from Kumarasamipatti was undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here and died during the early hours of Sunday without responding to treatment.

Similarly, a 65-year-old woman from Sevapet who was admitted to the hospital on July 11 had tested positive for the disease. The patient died without responding to treatment on Sunday. According to doctors, the patient was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Tiruppur district reported one COVID-19 death.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan announced in a tweet that a 50-year-old woman from Thotti Mannarai in Tiruppur Corporation limits, who tested positive and was undergoing treatment at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, died on Sunday morning.

She was admitted with fever and difficulty in breathing on July 17, he said.