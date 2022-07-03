Five detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

Tiruppur District Rural Police have invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against five persons who were involved in a series of offences, on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar (24), Eswaran (38), Muthukumar (29), Saravanan (22), and Gurudeva (23).

The five were arrested on charges of assaulting M. Velmurugan, an auto driver. They also threatened him with weapons to rob money. When Velmurugan alerted people nearby, the five escaped in a car.

During the investigation, the police found that there were many cases pending against the accused. Based on the orders from the District Magistrate, all of them were detained under Goondas Act and sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.