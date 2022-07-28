Five detained under Goondas Act in Salem

July 28, 2022 19:46 IST

Five persons, who were arrested under the charges of robbery, theft, and selling banned lotteries have been detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act.

According to the police, S. Gokulnath alias Gokul (29) of Periyakollapatti, K. Jaffer Ali (35) of Makkan Street, and K. Karthick (34) of Kitchipalayam was arrested in connection with robbery and theft cases in June.

G. Balamurugan (45) of Ammapet was arrested for selling banned lottery tickets. Several cases were pending against the four and considering this, Deputy Commissioner M. Madasamy recommended to City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against them and on Wednesday, the Commissioner issued the order and the order copy was served to the four at the Salem Central prison where they are currently lodged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Likewise on Thursday, based on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya, the Commissioner issued an order to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against B. Karthick (37) of Dadagapatti who was arrested in June in connection with a robbery case. The order copy served on the accused at the Salem Central Prison.