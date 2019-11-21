Five detained for felling sandalwood in ATR

The Forest Department detained five residents of a tribal settlement near Pollachi for felling sandalwood trees from a core areas of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and damaging a pair of cameras, placed to monitor tiger movement.

The men had removed the cameras that were fixed onto trees, and thrown them into the bushes, as the sensor-based devices detected their movement and emitted flash.

Those detained were identified as T. Manian, 39, K. Usilimani aka Kaliappan, 35, N. Senthil, 45, V. Ayyappan, 39, and V. Sullan aka Kaliappan, 30 — all residents of the Thammampathi tribal settlement.

They had ventured into Ayirangaal beat of the Pollachi forest range and axed two sandalwood trees about a week ago.

Field staff of the Department, on a patrol in the area, found the cameras missing and informed higher officials.

A team of the Department, led by A. Kasilingam, forest range officer, Pollachi forest range, conducted an investigation, and found that a few men from the Thammampathi tribal settlement had ventured into forest areas of the Ayirangaal beat.

Manian and Usilimani were picked up initially and they confessed to the offence.

Others were taken into custody subsequently.

“We have seized 30 kg of sandalwood from the five men, and have managed to recover a camera that they had thrown into the bushes. We are yet to trace the second camera,” said Mr. Kasilingam.

A.S. Marimuthu, deputy field director of ATR and district forest officer of Pollachi forest division, said several pairs of camera traps were placed at strategic locations in the ATR to monitor tigers.

MEE report

As per the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) report of Tiger Reserves 2018, by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, ATR ranked fourth among the 50 tiger reserves in the country, with an MEE rating of 89.06%.

There are 33 tribal settlements and six ethnic tribal communities in the 958.59-sq km core area of the tiger reserve.