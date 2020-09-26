Five deaths, 656 new cases in Coimbatore district

Four deaths each in Tiruppur and Salem; three in Erode

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported five deaths and 656 new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 4,859 patients from the district are under treatment in different hospitals and 595 persons were discharged after treatment on Saturday.

With the death of five patients, the district’s toll rose to 413, a media bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Tiruppur district reported 188 new cases and four deaths. As many as 1,719 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The district’s toll increased to 118.

Salem district reported 296 fresh cases and four deaths. Three persons had returned from Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Kallakuruchi.

The deceased were aged 56, 71,72 and 55.

Laboratory inaugurated

An RT-PCR testing laboratory was inaugurated at the Vinayaka Mission’s Kirupananda Variyar Medical College and Hospital in Salem on Friday by Joint Director of Health Services R. Mallarvizhi Vallal, Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital R. Balajinathan.

Namakkal district reported 134 cases and one death. According to health officials, three patients had returned from Perambalur, Erode, Salem and one from Goa. A 72-year-old man from Vellore died at Namakkal GH.

Erode district reported 140 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 6,280. While 115 persons were discharged, 1,138 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 82.

The Nilgiris reported 145 cases, raising the district’s tally to 3,646. A total of 872 persons are under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 70 new cases and Dharmapuri 95.