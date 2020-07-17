Five deaths, 141 new positive cases in Coimbatore

Devotees praying outside the Kottai Mariamman temple in Salem after announcement on cancellation of Aadi festivals on Friday.

17 July 2020 22:55 IST

One person dies in Salem; Namakkal district sees a spike with 48 cases

Five patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 died in Coimbatore on Thursday, according to a media bulletin released on Friday, a day on which the district saw 141 new positive cases.

According to the media bulletin, three women aged 56, 50 and 60 died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and two men aged 70 and 59 died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Of the three women, two had Type 2 diabetes and one was suffering from systemic hypertension, the bulletin said.

Of the 141 new cases reported in the district, 29 were from two areas in Selvapuram, Health Department sources said.

The rest were from Saramedu, Podanur, Varatharajapuram, Telungupalayam, Annur, Somayampalayam, Kumarapalayam, Karumbukadai, Shanthi Nagar, Kanappa Nagar, Vadavalli, Rathinapuri, Gandhi Maanagar and Mettupalayam. A total of 34 patients were discharged.

As of Friday, Coimbatore district has 1,071 active cases.

The overall death toll of the district went up to 17 on Friday.

28 cases in Tiruppur

Of the 28 cases reported in Triuppur on Friday, 21 were men and seven women. The cases were reported from Tiruppur Corporation limits, Dharapuram, Palladam and Madathukulam Blocks, according to a tweet by District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

Man dies in Salem

A 72-year-old resident of Hasthampatti died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Friday. According to health officials, the man was admitted to the hospital on July 12 after he tested positive. He died on Friday without responding to treatment. He was suffering from kidney ailment, officials said.

Of the 68 new cases reported in Salem, 54 were indigenous. Forty-eight cases were from Salem Corporation limits. Three patients had travel history to districts such as Krishnagiri, Kallakuruchi and four patients had come from Bihar, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Namakkal district saw a spike with 48 new cases on Friday. According to health officials, majority of the patients were from Paramathi Velur and Kumarapalayam. Four of the patients had travelled to Karur, Erode, Salem and Karnataka.

3 test positive in Erode

Three persons tested positive in Erode. Cases were reported at Nethaji Street in Surampatti, Krishnampalayam and Veerapampalayam, all in Corporation limits. A total of 464 cases were reported in the district so far.