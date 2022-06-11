Five-day training on agricultural export and import in Coimbatore

The Directorate of Agribusiness Development will conduct training in “Agricultural Export and Import” from June 20 to 24. According to a press release, the training will focus on agricultural export and import procedures, product selection, documentation, logistics, marketing, and sourcing. It is open for 20 people and farmers, women, final year students, graduates and youth can take part. The cost per participant is ₹11,800. For details, contact: Directorate of Agribusiness Development, TNAU or mail to eximabdtnau@gmail.com / business@tnau.ac.in or dial 0422-6611310.

Symposium held

A ‘Vendor Development Programme- Interaction with MSME’ was conducted recently at Airforce Station, Sulur. Organised by 5 Base Repair Depot (5 BRD), it was a knowledge-sharing platform which aimed to gather information about latest developments, capabilities, qualitative requirements of the partnerd along with the IAF. The procedures and air worthiness requirements were discussed. The event was attended by 35 individual partners through CDIIC- CODISSIA.

Infrastructure support for schools

Walkaroo group of companies has provided infrastructure support to two government schools at Chettipalayam.

Under the group’s CSR offerings to the social sector, the organisation assisted the Government Higher Secondary School and the Panchayat Union Primary School in setting up a modern sanitary system. It involved toilet renovation and extensive plumbing repair in both the girls and the boys washrooms. Apart from providing desks and benches for both the schools, the group has also taken up a project to enhance digitally the library at the government higher secondary school at Chettipalayam, a press release said.

Financial support to marginalised farmers

Lawrencedale Agro Processing (LEAF) is enabling organised financial services to marginalised farmers. It has introduced a slew of structured, customised financial products and services to the marginalised farmers. It has structured a model through which the agricultural inputs – such as seeds, crop nutrition and protection products, are provided to marginalised farmers through a controlled dispensing process. “We are bringing about a fundamental structural change in how marginalised farmers approach financial services. We are enabling farmers to understand the value of transacting through the banking system, reach them the value of legitimate banking system and we handhold them to make it happen,” said Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder & CEO of LEAF.