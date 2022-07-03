Five-day-old infant stolen from Pollachi GH

Two unidentified women stole a five-day-old infant from the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, on Sunday morning. Coimbatore District (Rural) Police tasked 10 special teams to trace the baby and the two suspects.

The police said the daughter of Y. Dhivabharathi (25) from Kumaran Nagar, Pollachi, was stolen by two women early Sunday.

Ms. Dhivabharathi told the media that she was admitted to the government hospital on June 27 and she gave birth to a female baby around 3 a.m. on June 29. According to her, doctors at the hospital had told her that she and the child were ready to be discharged. “I breastfed the baby around 1 a.m. on Sunday and made her sleep beside me on the bed. But I could not find her around 5 a.m.,” she said.

Ms. Dhivabharathi alleged that another mother at the maternity ward had seen the two suspected women child lifters standing outside the ward. “She could not find my daughter on the bed when she returned to the ward after taking her child for a checkup,” Ms. Dhivabharathi alleged.

A doctor in charge of the hospital administration said that a complaint was lodged with the police after coming to know about the incident. Joint Director of Health Services E. Chandra, who was camping at the hospital from Sunday morning, said the police were trying to trace the infant.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the theft happened in a new block which did not have surveillance cameras. However, the police have managed to find visuals of the suspects from some of the road-facing surveillance cameras.

“Ten special teams are working to trace the infant and the child lifters. Of the 10 teams, six are working out of Pollachi and four from Coimbatore. Two Deputy Superintendents of Police and three inspectors are heading the investigation,” he said.

In May 2019, a male baby of a tribal couple hailing from Narikalpathi tribal settlement, near Anamalai, was stolen from Pollachi GH. The police traced the infant and arrested a 34-year-old woman who had lifted the newborn.