Five-day-old baby boy stolen from Salem Government Hospital

A five-day-old male baby was stolen by an unidentified woman from Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on Friday.

T. Vennila, a resident of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, was admitted to the hospital last week following labour pain, and she gave birth to a male baby on August 4. Meanwhile, a woman who was in the same ward got acquainted with Vennila and offered help. On Friday, the woman, along with Vennila’s grandmother, Indira, took the baby for jaundice test. After showing the baby to the doctor, the woman asked the elderly woman to get medicine from the medical shop. While the grandmother went to the medical shop, the woman took the baby with her and fled from the hospital.

After sometime, the grandmother realised that the woman and the infant were missing and alerted Vennila and hospital administration. On information, the police reached the hospital and held inquiries. Footage from CCTV cameras on the hospital premises showed the woman, wearing a mask, leaving the hospital with the child. The Shevapet police registered a case.

Salem GMKMCH Dean (in-charge) P. Manikandhan said that a police complaint was lodged regarding the child theft.

Police sources said that six special teams were formed to nab the culprit. The police verified the CCTV footage from the hospital to Old Bus Stand. The CCTV footage showed the woman boarding a town bus at the bus stand, the sources said.