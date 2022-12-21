Five community dug-wells to come up at Bargur hills in Erode

December 21, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tholli habitation in Bargur hills in Erode will get two dug-wells. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Community dug-wells that ensure water availability for people throughout the year will come up at three habitations in Bargur hills in Anthiyur taluk.

Existing open wells and other sources of water fail to fulfill the needs of people living in Tholli, Thalakarai and Kovilnatham throughout the year. Hence, it was decided to dig wells under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Two wells would come up at Tholli — each at ₹ 6.51 lakh and ₹ 6.49 lakh, two wells at Thalakarai — each at ₹ 4.55 lakh and ₹ 5.18 lakh, and one in Kovilnatham at ₹ 6.55 lakh. Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam laid the foundation for the wells at the habitations.

Other development works taken up in these habitations include, constructing a bridge across a stream in Thalakarai at ₹ 35 lakh; laying concrete on the approach road to the Government Higher Secondary School at Osur for 0.17 km at ₹ 13 lakh; upgrading the two km road from Kongadai Pattapalayam to Sundapur Road at ₹ 55.38 lakh; concrete road at Kongadai Pattapalayam at ₹ 9.80 lakh; constructing compound walls at the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Kongadai ST Colony at ₹ 3.16 lakh; at the Periyur school at ₹ 3.58 lakh and at the Middle School at Sengulam at ₹ 3.18 lakh and concrete pavement works for 0.17 km from Periyasengulam Main road to Kannappan House at ₹ 18.70 lakh.

