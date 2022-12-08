Five college students, guest worker arrested for possessing ganja in Coimbatore

December 08, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Thudiyalur police on Wednesday arrested five college students and a guest worker on charges of possessing a total of 2.6 kg of ganja.

In the first case, the police arrested P. Ravindran (21) of Kottaiyampalayam, Nandha Kumar (22) of Keeranatham, S. Dineshwaran (19) of Kovilpalayam, K. Satheeshwaran (19) and Akshay Kumar (22) of Saravanampatti.

The police said that Ravindran is a student of a private college at Malumichampatti and others are attached to a private college at Saravanampatti. A team of police from the Thudiyalur station apprehended the five students with 1.5 kg of ganja from a deserted place near Vellakinar tank on Wednesday afternoon. In the second case, the Thudiyalur police arrested Mukeshkumar Patel (25), a native of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, with 1.1 kg of ganja from N.G.G.O. Colony around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. All the six accused were arrested and produced before a court. They were sent to judicial remand. 

