ADVERTISEMENT

Five child labourers rescued in Tiruppur

November 05, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials on Saturday raided a garment manufacturing unit at KG Lay out on Kongu Main Road in Tiruppur and rescued five child labourers.

On a tip-off, officials from the Tiruppur Childline, Industrial Safety wing and police personnel raided the unit premises and found ten workers there. Of them, five were found to be child labourers. The unit is owned by a West Bengal native and had hired the workers from there.

The child labourers were sheltered in a home on Saturday evening and they would be formally handed over to their parents on Monday. The Industrial Safety wing officials will initiate legal action against the owner of the garment unit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US