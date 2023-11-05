Five child labourers rescued in Tiruppur

November 05, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - COIMBATORE

Officials on Saturday raided a garment manufacturing unit at KG Lay out on Kongu Main Road in Tiruppur and rescued five child labourers.

On a tip-off, officials from the Tiruppur Childline, Industrial Safety wing and police personnel raided the unit premises and found ten workers there. Of them, five were found to be child labourers. The unit is owned by a West Bengal native and had hired the workers from there.

The child labourers were sheltered in a home on Saturday evening and they would be formally handed over to their parents on Monday. The Industrial Safety wing officials will initiate legal action against the owner of the garment unit.

