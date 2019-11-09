Five booked for selling drugs over the counter

Over a period of one month, the Drug Control Board has booked five cases for selling drugs over the counter without proper prescription here. In joint efforts, officials also arrested and remanded five quacks in Salem and three in Namakkal in October.

S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Salem Zone, said, “special squads were formed specifically to prevent over the counter sale of drugs during this dengue season.

Pharmacists have been instructed to offer medicines only if the patients produce a proper prescription from a registered practitioner.”

Awareness sessions

Awareness sessions were conducted for pharmacists and block level medical officers in this regard and drugists were advised not to sell medicines without prescription, and also advise patients to visit the nearest government hospital or registered medical practitioner.

Drugs bought without prescription might not help treat the actual problem. They might provide only a momentary relief from symptoms such as fever, but might not cure the underlying infection. The patient might experience only a dip in temperature after consumption of OTC drugs, but the undiagnosed infection could cause a drastic drop in blood platelet count that could lead to death, he explained.

Mr. Gurubharathi said that in the month of October alone, five cases were booked for sale of drugs over the counter without prescription from a registered medical practitioner in Salem.

He added that three cases were booked in Salem Corporation limits and one each in Mettur and Vazhapadi. Mr. Gurubharathi said that pharmacists had been booked under Drug and Cosmetics Act 1940 under which offenders could face imprisonment for a minimum period of one year and fines could be imposed on them.

The official said that a team led by Joint Director of Health Services, comprising drug inspectors and police, have also arrested and remanded five quacks in Salem and three in Namakkal in October.