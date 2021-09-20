Coimbatore

Five booked for running illegal bars in Dharmapuri

The police have registered a case against five persons for running illegal bars close to Tasmac liquor outlets in the district.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) formed three special teams to identify illegal bars functioning close to their outlets.

The officials found that a few shops close to Tasmac outlets in the district were selling disposable glasses, snacks and were permitting people to drink liquor on their premises.

Following this, the Tasmac officials lodged a complaint against Govindasami from Ariyakulam, Chinnasami from Pennagaram, Selvam from Eriyur, Noor Mohamed from Papireddipatti and Suresh from Bommidi and the police have registered a case.


