Five bonded labourers rescued from two brick kilns

ERODE

14 March 2020 00:47 IST

Five persons from Cuddalore district who were employed as bonded labourers in two brick kiln units at Anthiyur were rescued by the officials here on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaraman and officials inspected the units owned by R. Ramasamy and C. Chinnappan and found 19 persons from Panruti in Cuddalore district working there. They were taken to the Tahsildar office. Inquiries revealed that of the 19 persons, five were working there for the past one year while the others were their children. While a couple working at a unit received an advance of ₹ 1.08 lakh, others had received ₹ 17,000. Officials said that release certificates would be issued to them and they would be handed over to officials at their native for rehabilitation. Action would be initiated against the owners for employing them as bonded labourers, officials said.

