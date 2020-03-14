Five bonded labourers rescued from two brick kilns

Five persons from Cuddalore district who were employed as bonded labourers in two brick kiln units at Anthiyur were rescued by the officials here on Friday.
Based on a tip-off, a team led by Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaraman and officials inspected the units owned by R. Ramasamy and C. Chinnappan and found 19 persons from Panruti in Cuddalore district working there. They were taken to the Tahsildar office. Inquiries revealed that of the 19 persons, five were working there for the past one year while the others were their children. While a couple working at a unit received an advance of ₹ 1.08 lakh, others had received ₹ 17,000. Officials said that release certificates would be issued to them and they would be handed over to officials at their native for rehabilitation. Action would be initiated against the owners for employing them as bonded labourers, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.